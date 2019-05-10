Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 1:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Spring is in the air!

That means it's time for pretty floral dresses and open-toed shoes, but what about casual clothing? It can be difficult to figure out exactly how to plan for the wide range of temperatures this time of year.

That's why the 3rd hour of TODAY enlisted the help of style expert Melissa Garcia! Garcia suggested casual options to wear all season long — from joggers to jumpsuits.

Read on for her full list of recommendations!

Joggers and Jean Jackets

Long Flight Grey Camo Print Drawstring Lounge Pants, $48, Lulus

Tired of wearing the same jeans every day? These joggers are cozy and stylish! You can lounge around in them or wear them out for lunch or running errands.

Rumors Light Wash Denim Jacket, $98, Lulus

A good denim jacket is a spring staple. This light wash style is cute, casual and can be thrown on over any outfit.

Suede Lace-Up Sneakers, $57 (usually $60), Gap

This style of white sneaker is great every day shoe. Pair them with joggers like the ones above, jeans or even a dress.

Crossbody Saddle Bag, $31 (usually $45), Gap

A pop of color is always a great way to add personality to an outfit, especially in the spring and summer. This little purse is functional and an easy way to spice up a look.

Whimsy Anklet, $58, Electric Picks

Anklets are a fun spring and summer accessory that can be worn to the beach or out and about with ankle-length pants or shorts. This colorful options is too cute!

The Isidore Gold Charm Necklace, $30, Lulus

Layering necklaces like this are perfect for jazzing up a simple top or a plain dress.

Jumpsuits and Sneakers

Leopard Print Jumpsuit, $60, American Eagle

Take a walk on the wild side with this stylish jumpsuit. It's bold and chic and it looks really comfortable, too!

Adidas Grand Court Women's Sneakers, $75, Kohl's

Similar to Dylan's white sneakers, these are another great option. Comfortable, casual and versatile.

Mellow Mood White Net Tote, $58, Lulus

Bucket bags are very on trend this season and this option is affordable and fabulous. It has a beachy vibe that's perfect for the warmer weather.

Beatrice Gold Rhinestone Layered Coin Necklace, $25, Lulus

This layered necklace is similar to the one above, except it features coin pendants. It works really nicely with a V-cut top.

Shorts and Sweatshirts

Classic Pullover Hoodie, $25 (usually $30), Old Navy

A pastel hoodie like this one is perfect for chillier spring nights. It's a comfortable style without looking sloppy.

Built-In Flex Twill Jogger Shorts, $24 (usually $27), Old Navy

These drawstring shorts are made even more comfortable by an elastic waistband.

PUMA Men's Astro Kick Sneaker, $46, Amazon

Garcia completed the look with a pair of Puma's iconic Astro Kick sneakers. The dark suede and thick white sole make them the perfect casual shoe.

Bomber Jackets and Tie Dye T-Shirts

Sneaker Pants, $78, Abercrombie & Fitch

Show off your kicks with a pair of these "sneaker" pants. The cropped style is similar to a jogger, without the tapered leg.

Men's Varsity Bomber Jacket, $40, Target

Men's jackets can be expensive, but this coat is an affordable way to get in on the bomber jacket trend.

AE Tie Dye T-Shirt, $20, AE

Garcia paired the look with a two-tone tie dye t-shirt.

Reebok Classic Club MEMT Sneaker, $44 (normally $65), Nordstrom Rack

Garcia chose to offset powerful pieces like the tie dye shirt and bomber jacket with a pair of plain white sneakers.

Denim on Denim

Light-Wash Built-In Flex Denim Jacket for Men, $52 (normally $60), Old Navy

Denim jackets aren't just for the ladies! Garcia opted for a lighter wash to complement the darker wash of the jeans she chose to style them with.

Men's Skinny Fit Jeans, $28, Target

These jeans from Target fit slim to the leg, so they won't feel too bulky when paired with another denim piece like the jacket above.

Textured Faux-Leather High-Tops for Men, $30 (normally $40), Old Navy

To complete the look, Garcia picked a pair of high top sneakers with striped detailing.

For more spring essentials, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!