Crocs to donate up to 10,000 free shoes a day to health care workers

Crocs is launching a program to give one free pair of shoes to every health care worker who is working on the front lines in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "A Free Pair for Healthcare" program lets doctors, nurses and other medical employees choose one free pair of Crocs Classic Clogs or Crocs At Work styles. The shoes range in price from $39.99 to $59.99.

Crocs, which are made of foam, are already a favorite among health care workers, who often spend their entire shifts on their feet.

"Like everyone, we’ve been closely monitoring the news and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can. Over the past week, we have spoken to health care workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families," Andrew Rees, president and CEO of Crocs, said in a statement.

Health care workers can claim their free pair on the Crocs website. A message on the site said requests are already high and encouraged people to check back every day at 12 p.m. EST to "get in line" for their free pair.

Rees said the company is prepared to fulfill and ship 10,000 free pairs per day. Crocs is also sending 100,000 pairs to hospitals around the country to hand out to employees.

"The duration of our giveaway will depend on our level of inventory and the amount of requests we receive," he said. "These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time."

Other fashion and beauty companies have also stepped up to help with donations. Gap, Zara, Hanes and other retailers are now making masks and gowns. Meanwhile, Dior and Givenchy are now making hand sanitizer at their perfume factories in France.