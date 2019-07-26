Looking sharp!

Craig Melvin sported an eye-catching plaid jacket on TODAY Friday, and he revealed the sweet reason why: his 5-year-old son, Delano, picked it out for him.

Thanks for the fit, Delano! 👔 https://t.co/WGOwBObegG — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) 26 July 2019

“For the first time, for this Father’s Day, my son decided he would pick out a gift for me, so my wife presented him with some swatches and said, ‘Delano, you get to pick Daddy’s Father’s Day gift,’” the TODAY anchor explained.

When Delano saw the blue plaid fabric swatch, he knew it was the right one.

“He said, ‘Oh, oh, Daddy would love this, Mommy,’” Craig said. “And that is the story behind why I am wearing this sport coat on television.”

People on Twitter are loving his spiffy ensemble.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to find out that your darlin’ son picked out your outfit this morning!” one fan tweeted. “You are an Awesome Dad!”

I love @craigmelvin and have followed you since your days at @wis10. I can’t tell you how happy I am to find out that your darlin’ son picked out your outfit this morning! You are an Awesome Dad! 😃 — Kimberly (@PalmettoTeacher) 26 July 2019

“Definitely feeling your suit this morning,” another fan wrote.

Craig’s jacket is such a hit that it already has its own Twitter handle, @craigjacket.

Hah!! @alroker jacket is feeling a little blue in my presence pic.twitter.com/Hh327ZgGom — Craig’s Jacket (@CraigJacket) July 26, 2019

Al Roker, who's a TODAY style icon in his own right, shouted out to the already-legendary sport coat, saying he’s a “huge fan.”

“@craigmelvin is lucky you’ve teamed up with him,” he tweeted. “I knew you were a winner when I saw you hanging around his dressing room, literally!!”

Hey, @CraigJacket I am a huge fan!! @craigmelvin is lucky you’ve teamed up with him. I knew you were a winner when I saw you hanging around his dressing room, literally!! https://t.co/y6DadkVBcE — Al Roker (@alroker) July 26, 2019

Craig noted he was thrilled to wear the jacket on air.

“When your child gives you something, whether it’s a tie or a sport coat, you are obligated to wear it,” the proud dad said. “No matter what it is, no matter how ridiculous you may think it looks, you are bound, duty bound, to wear it. So that’s why I’m wearing it, to make my son smile.”