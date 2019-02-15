Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 15, 2019, 4:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Aging may be inevitable, but it isn't always easy to accept. And as Courteney Cox pointed out in a new interview, that holds true "especially in Hollywood."

In fact, in Tinseltown, aging is often treated like an ailment — it's something to be fixed with Botox, fillers or other cosmetic tweaks.

But for Cox, her days of trying to hold back the years are over.

“You have to accept getting older, and that’s something that I had a hard time doing," the 54-year-old confessed to People magazine.

The former "Friends" star explained that she "wasn't happy" with her appearance, so she turned to fillers. But that didn't make her happy, either.

"I didn’t realize it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, ‘Oh s---. I don’t look like myself," she said.

She came to that realization a few years ago, and first opened up about it while embarking on a survivalist adventure on "Running Wild With Bear Grylls" in 2016.

"I have done things that I regret, and luckily they're things that dissolve and go away," she told Grylls at the time. "So that's good, because it's not always been my best look. Now I just have a new motto: 'Just let it be.'"

Or, as she told People, she simply embraces "getting older with what God gave me."

“I kind of own everything," Cox added. "And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change. I am think I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I’ve become and who I strive to be."