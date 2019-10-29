Curtis and Katie Ferland came all the way from their home in Chicago to California's wine country because they wanted a destination wedding they would never forget.

It turned out that way, just for reasons they didn't anticipate.

The couple wore masks protecting them against the smoke as they posed for a surreal wedding photo on Saturday, complete with an orange glow in the background from the massive Kincade Fire raging in the distance.

Katie and Curtis Ferland posed for a wedding photo in Sonoma County, California, as a wildfire raged in the distance behind them. Courtesy \ Karna Roa

Photographer Karna Roa of KMR Photography captured the stunning image in a vineyard in Sonoma County after the two tied the knot.

"The sunset was red and smoky because of all the smoke from all the tragedy,'' Roa told NBC Bay Area.

There was so much smoke from the Kincade wildfire that the couple handed out masks to their wedding party on the advice of their wedding planner.

They donned the protective gear themselves for a shot between the vines as the sky glowed in the background.

"She had to be talked into it; she didn’t want to do it," Curtis Ferland told NBC Bay Area. "She thought it would be tacky."

The fire has caused tens of thousands of people in Sonoma County to remain under evacuation order and has destroyed more than 100 homes and other buildings, according to NBC News.

Wildfires have been raging across the state, causing millions to lose power and hundreds of thousands to be evacuated from their homes.

As for the visitors from Chicago, they had a wedding day they will never forget.

"All we wanted was to have our dream wedding, and we did,'' Katie Ferland told NBC Bay Area. "It’s crazy."