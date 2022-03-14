Cosplayer pays tribute to Fran Fine with 14 looks inspired by ‘The Nanny’

Last week, cosplayer Anuli Duru, 30, pulled on every millennial's heartstrings when she created 14 different looks that were inspired by "The Nanny."

“'The Nanny' was indeed my style awakening,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s one of my ALL TIME FAVORITE SHOWS EVER."

In the video, Duru dances and sings along to the theme song from "The Nanny" as she models different '90s-inspired looks from her closet. Duru wore everything from animal-printed outfits to cute checkered miniskirts with tilted berets.

Her video was so great that it received glowing reviews on Instagram from her 37,000 followers.

“My style inspo since I was a kid 😂😍,” one person commented.

Another said, “I looooooove!!! The Nanny was the business and every last one of your outfits are dope! Well done love!! 👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🖤.”

The reaction she got from her fans made Duru feel proud of what she created. As a "perfectionist," she noted that it can sometimes be hard to give herself credit, but when she sees glowing reviews like that on Instagram, she realizes that she's doing something right.

"I've been doing like these kind of fashion videos for a little bit and they get like relatively good feedback and reviews. And I'm like, 'I love doing it.' I just do it for fun and not for the likes and stuff like that, but I was very shocked that people were like, 'Holy snap. This is so cool.' I was like, 'Wow.' So I was genuinely just happy and surprised."

Duru's video wasn't hard to make. Since she was planning it for some time now, she already knew the direction that she wanted to take. First, she put together a Pinterest board that was filled with many different screenshots from "The Nanny" and then she reached into her closet to find different looks that would work the best.

“I was like, ‘Well. I l have exactly the same thing,’” she laughed. “Fran Fine was literally the style icon. Fran has inspired so much my own personal style.”

“I would definitely say, the main difference is her stuff is definitely Versace, definitely runway, and my stuff is like wherever I can find a good deal and be as inexpensive as possible,” Duru added. “So yes, the price tag, I think, is the only difference really but the idea was there.”

Duru has grown a large following on Instagram for her creative looks. She's mostly seen cosplaying as different Anime characters or modeling gorgeous styles for various events. In February, she celebrated Black History by trying on 28 different all-black outfits and raising her hand into a fist in every shot.

"I just really love dressing up," she said. "My tagline on my Instagram is, 'I like to dress up.' I love fashion so much and just having the ability to express yourself day by day and not even a specific style or aesthetic but like being able to experiment with aesthetics and being able to cross them over."

"So I'm taking cosplay characters or even characters from TV shows, you know, 'The Nanny' and reimagining them in my own sort of way and into my own lifestyle and everything."

In addition to "The Nanny," Duru says that she's also a big fan of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

“Both of those shows were my favorite because obviously, I love Will Smith and Fran Drescher and just the style of the time. The ‘90s was just such an iconic time for style and people were going all out with like animal prints and loud colors, and it was just a great time to just be free," she said.

Although fans will have to wait to see if Duru will make a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" fashion-inspired video, they won't have to wait long to hear what she'll be doing next.

Duru is currently in the process of making her own wig line for anyone who likes to change up their look just as much as she does, and she says that her brand is going to have everything from "spiky hair" to "rainbow" tresses.

"I'm just trying to gather the funds for that and hopefully launch it this spring, early summer," she said.