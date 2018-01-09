Get Stuff We Love
Connie Britton is defending herself after being accused of sending a mixed message with the sweater she wore to the 75th Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.
This year's red carpet hosted fashions filled with meaning. Almost everyone was dressed in black to show solidarity against sexual harassment in the industry. Some sported Time's Up pins in support of gender equality and empowerment in all workplaces. There were even "feminine power" emeralds and women "wear the pants" suits.
But Britton added a literal message to her ensemble with a top that read "poverty is sexist."
At first, the star's look proved popular with fans on social media, but soon some took her to task because her poverty-themed garment came with a hefty price tag.
After learning the sweater costs $380, one person tweeted, "Is it just me or does that seem ironic?" Others noted that no one actually living in poverty could acquire the fashion for themselves.
Britton, however, is firing back at those sentiments with some facts about what she wore and why she wore it.
"For those concerned with the price of my Globes sweater I just don't think a $5000 gown would have added to the conversation in the same way," she explained in one tweet.
The former "Nashville" actress added that the designer is donating $100 from each sweater sold to Camfed, an international organization that fights poverty by helping girls in need gain education and more.
"Nowhere in the world, including the U.S., are women economically equal to men, nor do they have the same economic opportunities as men," Britton explained in a post on Instagram. "That needs to change. Because when that changes, economies change, national and global security change, health and life expectancy change. Women do so much of the work in the world and are paid less, or not at all for it. Period. Women and children are the greatest bearers of poverty in our country and the world. Period."