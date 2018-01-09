Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Connie Britton is defending herself after being accused of sending a mixed message with the sweater she wore to the 75th Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

Connie Britton attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2018. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

This year's red carpet hosted fashions filled with meaning. Almost everyone was dressed in black to show solidarity against sexual harassment in the industry. Some sported Time's Up pins in support of gender equality and empowerment in all workplaces. There were even "feminine power" emeralds and women "wear the pants" suits.

But Britton added a literal message to her ensemble with a top that read "poverty is sexist."

At first, the star's look proved popular with fans on social media, but soon some took her to task because her poverty-themed garment came with a hefty price tag.

So I wanted to purchase @conniebritton’s “poverty is sexist” #GoldenGlobes sweater, but when I looked it up, it costs $380.... is it just me or does that seem ironic?



Ps- all @linguafrancanyc sweaters are $380, so I couldn’t get @IMKristenBell’s either :/ pic.twitter.com/vlKyEzO1Z0 — Kathryn Baker (@kathrynnbakerr) January 9, 2018

After learning the sweater costs $380, one person tweeted, "Is it just me or does that seem ironic?" Others noted that no one actually living in poverty could acquire the fashion for themselves.

Britton, however, is firing back at those sentiments with some facts about what she wore and why she wore it.

For those concerned with the price of my Globes sweater I just don't think a $5000 gown would have added to the conversation in the same way. And @linguafrancanyc who designed it, inspired by @ONECampaign, is donating $100 of each purchase to @camfed https://t.co/9pwJwPecNd — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 10, 2018

"For those concerned with the price of my Globes sweater I just don't think a $5000 gown would have added to the conversation in the same way," she explained in one tweet.

The former "Nashville" actress added that the designer is donating $100 from each sweater sold to Camfed, an international organization that fights poverty by helping girls in need gain education and more.