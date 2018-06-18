Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

As someone with self-proclaimed "Hermione Granger hair," having a good arsenal of heating tools is incredibly important.

That's why I believe the cheap, convenient Conair Infiniti Pro is seriously the best travel hair dryer ever.

I grew up in Houston where the humidity tops out at about 90 percent ... on a good day. So, I quickly learned how to smooth my hair out with a round brush, styling spray and a burning hot flatiron. As I grew up, I tested out wands and curling irons, but nothing makes my hair as silky as a good hair dryer.

Conair Infiniti Pro Travel Styler, $25, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

When I first moved to New York City about eight years ago my go-to hair dryer, as if in protest to my cross-country life change, broke down and started smoking. After a few attempts at turning it on without burning my apartment down, it died — along with my dreams of going out to dinner with my hair down.

The next day, I was prepping for a trip out of town and headed to CVS for a quick fix. That’s when I found it: the lime green, $26 Conair Inifiniti Pro hair dryer.

It's small

The first thing I liked was its size. It’s pretty small to begin with, but its design allows you to twist it into a compact rectangle that’s perfect for packing in overnight duffels and gym bags.

It works quickly

Courtesy of Jen Birkhofer

I love how fast it is. It dries my hair in about five minutes. I’m not sure how it works so hard, but this Conair somehow dries my hair in half the time my other dryers usually take to blow out my kinky strands.

I recently brought it on a trip to Mexico where one of my friends proudly whipped that fancy, $500 Dyson dryer out of her bag. “It’s the best,” she proclaimed.

I borrowed it and I have to say, I disagree. The Dyson is definitely quiet and I’m sure it’s fancy vacuum-inspired technology is actually doing something good for my hair, but for a quick dry, this Conair is my go-to.

This hair dryer makes my hair silky smooth in minutes. I'm never letting go. Courtesy of Jen Birkhofer

Long story short: I love it

My lime green Conair hairdryer probably the most embarrassing beauty tool I own. It’s a horrendous color and it’s undeniably uncool when placed next to my girlfriends' "fancy" hair dryers.

It's the opposite of cool, but it's effective. That's what matters! Courtesy of Jen Birkhofer

But, it is the best hair dryer in the world and, lucky for you, it now comes in blue and red.

Here are the other tools I use for an at-home blow-out:

BESTOOL Boar Bristle Round Hair Brush, $15 (normally $17), Amazon

A coworker told me "Jen, you're the only person in the world who uses a round brush" - and if I'm wrong, I don't want to be right. This brush helps me pull my hair straight as it dries while adding curl to the ends. Apparently, boar bristles are supposed to be good for your scalp and add shine to your hair.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment, $16, Amazon

I first tried Living Proof products at a hair salon and I haven't looked back since. I love the smell of this 5-in-1 treatment and I swear it helps my thin hair maintain it's shape and volume throughout the day.

For more hair products, check out: