/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Colin Hanks loves a good pun just as much as the rest of us.

So when it came time to create a catchy moniker for his new handkerchief collection, the actor channeled his comedic chops and named the line Hanks Kerchiefs. Pretty punny, right?

The budding designer recently announced the new brand on Instagram, and revealed that a portion of each sale of this inaugural line of kerchiefs will be donated to help with wildfire recovery efforts in California.

Best known for his roles in "Life in Pieces," "The Good Guys" and "Orange County," Hanks has certainly followed in dad Tom Hanks' footsteps. For his new style venture, the 41-year-old teamed up with design agency Anderson Brothers to create eight patterned handkerchiefs, all manufactured right in California. Hanks even named each of the products after someone he cares about.

In a note on the Hanks Kerchiefs website, the designer answered the question on everyone's minds: Why handkerchiefs?

"With so many options in today's world, it's unique to discover something, anything, that brings a newfound sense of comfort. For example, a new favorite band, food or a t-shirt (sic). Kerchiefs have been one of those small items that have always brought me that same kind of pleasure. I hope it will provide the same for you," Hanks wrote.

Each colorful kerchief is sells for $28 but you can score one on sale right now for $21. Or you can scoop up the whole collection for $200 (on sale for $168 now).

The new collection features eight colorful handkerchiefs. Hanks Kerchiefs

After reading about the brand's cute name, one fan on Twitter suggested that Hanks could have opted for an alternate name, writing: "If it’s not too late, I’d like to pitch Colin Hankies. And preorder 200."

Proving he has a great sense of humor, Hanks replied and said "Too late on the name I'm afraid. It's gonna stay @HanksKerchiefs. But I can still put you down for 200, right? or at least a couple?"

Humor and design chops? Looks like Hank is one cool dude we'd like to hang out with.