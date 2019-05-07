Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 5:39 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, it's time to treat Mom (or yourself) to a new purse.

If your mom's the type to go above and beyond (without ever thinking about herself), she probably deserves a somewhat lavish gift that she'd never think of buying for herself.

That kind of present can be difficult for most of us to afford, but Coach just made it easier. The luxury accessories brand is currently offering 30% off bags, wallets, bracelets, keychains and more by using code MOM19 now through Mother's Day.

A few years ago, my grandmother wanted a nice Coach purse so badly that she asked for it as a combined Christmas/birthday/Mother's Day gift. The family chipped in and got her a really nice duffle crossbody bag along with a coordinating wallet. She was so excited and she still uses it every day!

Here are some of our favorite items from the sale. They all make great gifts for the best moms ever.

Mini Demi-Fine Padlock Heart Stud Earrings, $46 (usually $65), Coach

These gold-plated sterling silver studs feature Swarovski crystal accents. Show mom how much you love her with the unique Padlock Heart motif. They also have a matching ring for less than $50 and a matching bracelet under $75! —

Signature Chain Hinged Bangle, $67 (usually $95), Coach

For a bit of a western flair, we like this silver hinged bangle. It can be worn alone or stacked with other bracelets and it's also available in gold.

Small Boxy Cosmetic Case With Floral Bow Print, $46 (usually $65), Coach

For the mom who loves makeup, this stylish nylon bag would make a great gift. It's easy to clean and water-resistant, so it'll be a gorgeous way to store her favorite beauty products.

Horse And Carriage Silk Diamond Scarf, $53 (usually $75), Coach

Add a pop of color to any summer look with this scarf featuring the brand's iconic Horse and Carriage design. It’s made from lightweight silk and finished with a striped border.

Small Wristlet With Anemone Print, $53 (usually $75), Coach

Coach's wristlet design gets a floral update for spring! This piece can work as a large wallet or a small purse for your cards, cash and phone.

Kitt Messenger Crossbody, $105 (usually $150), Coach

This cute messenger bag is a practical choice — it's made of scratch-resistant crossgrain leather and it's convenient to carry around because of its small size and adjustable crossbody strap. It's also available in plenty of other colors.

Horse And Carriage Hologram Sunglasses, $102 (usually $145), Coach

If Mom needs a new pair of sunglasses for the summer, get her this trendy pair! The large frames feature a holographic Horse and Carriage detail at the temple and they're available in a translucent pink, too.

Chaise Crossbody, $175 ($250), Coach

This minimalist bag is perfect for everyday wear. It comes in six different colors and it's made from a polished pebble leather. Plus, it's spacious enough for all of your essentials and works with any outfit.

