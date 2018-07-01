Here are the best looks from the CMT Music Awards red carpet

Here are some of the best red carpet looks:

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb AP

TODAY's Hoda Kotb showed up to rock the red carpet in leather pants and a silky blazer. So stylish!

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson AP

Kelly Clarkson wore a velvet black dress with an embellished waist and exaggerated shoulders. She paired it with gold statement earrings and lace-up heels.

Carrie Underwood AP

Carrie Underwood had a few gorgeous outfit changes throughout the night, but we especially loved her red carpet look. The plunging neckline and structured shoulders of the dress looked great on the singer, who took home the award for female video of the year.

Kimberly Schlapman

Kimberly Schlapman Getty Images

The Little Big Town singer rocked this jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline in the most perfect teal hue!

Karen Fairchild

Karen Fairchild AP

Don't worry, the other members of Little Big Town were there as well! Karen Fairlchild stunned in this sleek metallic dress and pumps.

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz AP

The "This is Us" star looked great in a sparkling black, tea-length dress with a funky fringe hem.

Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles Reuters

The Sugarland singer wore this classic, handkerchief-hem dress that featured lots of sparkling embellishments.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn Reuters

Olympian Lindsey Vonn looked red hot in this fitted gown that featured cut-outs and a short train.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini AP

The singer wore wide-leg, sparkly pants that featured a fun train. She complemented the look with a matching crop top and a slicked back 'do.

Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope AP

Not only is Cassadee Pope very on-trend, in this boxy crop top and skirt, she also paired the look with a pop of color with some adorable pink pumps.

Doug the Pug

Doug the Pug Getty Images

Also wagging his way down the red carpet in spectacular fashion was Instagram sensation Doug the Pug. Doug donned his best cowboy hat along with a matching harness and leash. While he wasn't invited to perform this year, he just might make the show lineup for 2019.