See the most gorgeous looks from the CMA Awards red carpet

The stars came out for country music's biggest night on Wednesday: the 51st annual CMA Awards.

From Faith Hill to Pink (with her adorable daughter Willow) and fan-favorite Carrie Underwood, the red carpet was a gorgeous spectacle of stunning looks. These musicians certainly brought their A-game when it came to dressing up.

Take a look below to see of the most dazzling looks of the night. We're sure you won't be disappointed!

Carrie Underwood

Getty Images This bold hue looks gorgeous on Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood proved that cobalt blue is definitely her color. The host of the evening wore an off-the-shoulder gown with big ruffle sleeves and a plunging V-neck. It was quite a statement ... in the best way possible!

Kimberly Schlapman

AP Kimberly Schlapman proved velvet is always an elegant choice.

Velvet is one of the biggest trends of the season and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman was on it in this column gown. The high slit and embellished belt added something extra special.

Pink

Getty Images Like mother, like daughter! Pink and her daughter Willow made for a perfect pair on the red carpet.

Could Pink have brought a cuter date?

The "What About Us" singer wore a tiered white gown with statement sleeves, a plunging neckline and a black belt. Her daughter Willow was channeling adorable princess vibes in her navy gown with a bit of shimmer.

Garth Brooks

Reuters Garth Brooks' look was not complete without his signature hat.

The Entertain of the Year winner wore an all-black ensemble complete with cowboy boots and his signature hat. The satin lapel gave his suit an elegant element.

Reba McEntire

Getty Images The 62-year-old's charcoal gray gown had some bling and pizzazz.

The country music legend wore a hip-hugging, bedazzled charcoal gray gown that showed off her figure. The added tassels on the shoulder gave the dress pizzazz.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Getty Images Faith Hill wore a beautiful Armani Prive gown while Tim McGraw was right on trend with his velvet blazer.

This country music couple certainly knows a thing or two about dressing for the red carpet. Faith Hill wore a sophisticated one-shoulder sparkly black gown and put her hair in a chic topknot with a bold red lip. Tim McGraw had some fun in a red velvet blazer. Of course, his look was not complete without a black cowboy hat.

Lea Michele

AP Lea Michele looked like a rock star in this feathered Zuhair Murad number.

Lea Michele had some fun in a beaded mini dress with feather sleeves. She paired it with strappy sandals and a sleek ponytail, so the dress could really shine.

Lauren Alaina

AP Lauren Alaina kept her accessories minimum to let this gown take center stage.

The American Idol runner-up wore a peplum-style burgundy gown with matching tassel earrings. The high-neck and cut-out detail made this dress a real stunner.

Niall Horan

Getty Images The singer-songwriter took his classic navy suit up a notch.

Niall Horan proved that a suit doesn't have to be boring. In fact, his navy suit was covered in a trendy jacquard pattern with extra-special details throughout.

Jessie James Decker

AP Jessie James Decker had the best accessory: an adorable baby bump!

The country singer, who is pregnant with her third child, looked radiant in a cherry red off-the shoulder gown that showed off her growing baby bump. She pulled back her long waves into a low ponytail to complete the look.

Kelsea Ballerini

AP Kelsea Ballerini's Michael Kors dress was a real stunner on the red carpet.

Kelsea Ballerini looked breathtaking in this embellished white gown with a beautiful V-neck and key hole detail. She added a matching hair clip in her soft, retro waves to complete the look.

Miranda Lambert

Getty Images Miranda Lambert looked like a lovely ice princess in this light blue gown.

Miranda Lambert looked stunning in this icy blue gown with beading a simple belt. The illusion-style top and soft tulle fabric made this dress especially elegant and pretty. She kept her hair simple and her makeup soft, so the gown could be the showstopper.

Thomas Rhett

Getty Images Thomas Rhett gave his all-black look something special with a patterned bow-tie and snazzy loafers.

All black was certainly one of the big trends for men on the red carpet, but Thomas Rhett gave his look a little bit of spice with a bold bow tie and printed loafers.

Lilliana Vazquez

WireImage Lilliana Vazquez wore an asymmetric one-shoulder Zhivago mini dress.

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez hit the red carpet looking as fabulous as ever in a one-shoulder white mini dress. She completed the look with a chic clutch and some cool bobby pins in her hair.

Kellie Pickler

AP Kellie Pickler was ready to party in this fun feathered number.

Feathers are always a good idea on the red carpet and the American Idol alum proves just that. Her mini dress had lots of shimmer, too. She pulled her back into a chic updo, so the dress could get all of the attention it deserved.

Keith Urban

AP Keith Urban also continued the all-black trend of the evening.

The Single of the Year winner kept things cool and casual by pairing his shimmery black suit with a T-shirt underneath.

Russell Dickerson

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The pop-country singer chose a black-and-blue combo suit that was as sleek as can be.