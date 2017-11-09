See the most gorgeous looks from the CMA Awards red carpet

The stars came out for country music's biggest night on Wednesday: the 51st annual CMA Awards.
From Faith Hill to Pink (with her adorable daughter Willow) and fan-favorite Carrie Underwood, the red carpet was a gorgeous spectacle of stunning looks. These musicians certainly brought their A-game when it came to dressing up.
Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, more: On the CMA Awards red carpetPlay Video - 2:18
Take a look below to see of the most dazzling looks of the night. We're sure you won't be disappointed!
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood proved that cobalt blue is definitely her color. The host of the evening wore an off-the-shoulder gown with big ruffle sleeves and a plunging V-neck. It was quite a statement ... in the best way possible!
Kimberly Schlapman
Velvet is one of the biggest trends of the season and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman was on it in this column gown. The high slit and embellished belt added something extra special.
Pink
Could Pink have brought a cuter date?
The "What About Us" singer wore a tiered white gown with statement sleeves, a plunging neckline and a black belt. Her daughter Willow was channeling adorable princess vibes in her navy gown with a bit of shimmer.
Garth Brooks
The Entertain of the Year winner wore an all-black ensemble complete with cowboy boots and his signature hat. The satin lapel gave his suit an elegant element.
Garth Brooks admits lip-syncing during CMAsPlay Video - 1:05
Reba McEntire
The country music legend wore a hip-hugging, bedazzled charcoal gray gown that showed off her figure. The added tassels on the shoulder gave the dress pizzazz.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
This country music couple certainly knows a thing or two about dressing for the red carpet. Faith Hill wore a sophisticated one-shoulder sparkly black gown and put her hair in a chic topknot with a bold red lip. Tim McGraw had some fun in a red velvet blazer. Of course, his look was not complete without a black cowboy hat.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele had some fun in a beaded mini dress with feather sleeves. She paired it with strappy sandals and a sleek ponytail, so the dress could really shine.
Lauren Alaina
The American Idol runner-up wore a peplum-style burgundy gown with matching tassel earrings. The high-neck and cut-out detail made this dress a real stunner.
Niall Horan
Niall Horan proved that a suit doesn't have to be boring. In fact, his navy suit was covered in a trendy jacquard pattern with extra-special details throughout.
Jessie James Decker
The country singer, who is pregnant with her third child, looked radiant in a cherry red off-the shoulder gown that showed off her growing baby bump. She pulled back her long waves into a low ponytail to complete the look.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini looked breathtaking in this embellished white gown with a beautiful V-neck and key hole detail. She added a matching hair clip in her soft, retro waves to complete the look.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert looked stunning in this icy blue gown with beading a simple belt. The illusion-style top and soft tulle fabric made this dress especially elegant and pretty. She kept her hair simple and her makeup soft, so the gown could be the showstopper.
Thomas Rhett
All black was certainly one of the big trends for men on the red carpet, but Thomas Rhett gave his look a little bit of spice with a bold bow tie and printed loafers.
Lilliana Vazquez
TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez hit the red carpet looking as fabulous as ever in a one-shoulder white mini dress. She completed the look with a chic clutch and some cool bobby pins in her hair.
Kellie Pickler
Feathers are always a good idea on the red carpet and the American Idol alum proves just that. Her mini dress had lots of shimmer, too. She pulled her back into a chic updo, so the dress could get all of the attention it deserved.
Keith Urban
The Single of the Year winner kept things cool and casual by pairing his shimmery black suit with a T-shirt underneath.