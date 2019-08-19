At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

As a busy working mom in television, I never make enough time to style my hair. I hardly ever plug in the hairdryer or curling iron (unless I'm on-air). Most mornings I grab a hair elastic, pull my hair away from my face, and get out the door.

The easy ponytail has always been my go-to hairstyle. I even pulled my hair back for my professional headshot!

But, since my hair isn’t very thick or long, I was worried my ponytail appeared sloppy and unfinished.

Then, a friend mentioned how Ariana Grande uses a simple clip-in hair extension to create her signature Instagram-worthy hairstyle. So, maybe I could try the same look?

Getty Images

I figured the hair extensions Ariana Grande uses weren’t cheap, so I didn't bother searching online for an "Ariana Grande ponytail." Instead, I turned to Amazon and found a simple wrap around ponytail. It came in a few different colors, including a natural black that looked like it would match my own. It was 37 bucks. Worth a try? Yes, indeed!