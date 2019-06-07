Asbestos in makeup? Not a good look.

Claire’s has voluntarily recalled one of its makeup sets after the Food and Drug Administration found that it tested positive for asbestos.

The FDA announced the recall on its website earlier this week. The product in question is the Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set (Batch/Lot No. S180109), a makeup kit geared toward young girls and teens.

The FDA noted that another product from a different company, Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, was also recently recalled because of asbestos concerns.

“Consumers who have these batches/Lots of Claire’s or Beauty Plus products should stop using them,” the FDA said in an online statement.

Claire’s confirmed to TODAY Style that they have recalled the product.

“Claire’s Stores, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the JoJo Cosmetic Kit out of an abundance of caution after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow element of the kit,” a company spokesperson told TODAY Style in an email.

“Claire’s stands behind the safety of this item and all other Claire’s cosmetic items, as such small trace amounts are considered acceptable under European and Canadian cosmetic safety regulations,” the spokesperson added. “In addition, last year Claire’s moved to talc-free cosmetic manufacturing to prevent any further concerns about talc contamination. Claire’s also supports increased FDA oversight of personal care products. We will provide a full refund to any customers who purchased the product.”

Reached by TODAY Style, an FDA spokesperson said they don't have a comment on Claire's latest statement. However, they directed people to their recent Safety Alert and Constituent Update about asbestos found in makeup products.

This isn’t the first time Claire’s makeup has tested positive for asbestos. In 2017, the company recalled 17 makeup products after a Rhode Island mom sent her daughter’s Claire’s makeup kit to a lab for testing.

According to the lab results, the tested makeup contained traces of tremolite asbestos, which has been linked to mesothelioma, a form of cancer.

Also, in March of this year, the FDA announced they had found asbestos in three other Claire’s makeup products.

Claire’s recalled these products, but they disputed the FDA’s findings and said there were errors in the way the agency had conducted the tests.

“There is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe,” the company said in a statement on Twitter in March 2019. “In early 2018, the three items identified by the FDA were extensively tested by multiple independent accredited laboratories, and all products were found to be compliant with all relevant cosmetic safety regulations.”

However, the FDA maintained that their results were accurate.

According to the agency, these latest warnings are part of a wider effort to test the safety of makeup products from various brands.

“These results are part of our ongoing survey of cosmetic products for asbestos and our commitment to take regulatory and enforcement action as needed,” the FDA said on its website.