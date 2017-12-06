Cindy Crawford swears by this 1 beauty product after the shower

Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about looking good. So when she says she loves a certain beauty product, we're all ears.

With decades of experience in the modeling industry, it makes sense that the 51-year-old has tried more makeup and skin care products than most of us. But throughout the years, some have stood out more than others, earning a place in the supermodel's very own beauty regimen.

Here are some of her tried-and-true favorites, from a drugstore body oil to a surprisingly simple tool to make salon blowouts last for days.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Elemis Body Detox Skin Brush, $45, Amazon

Amazon Elemis Body Detox Skin Brush, $45, Amazon

Crawford has often spoken about her love of dry brushing, which is basically what it sounds like: brushing your skin when it's dry, to help with exfoliation and improve circulation.

The supermodel recently told The Cut that she loves a brush from Elemis, and uses it before she showers.

Neutrogena Body Oil, $14, Amazon

Amazon Neutrogena Body Oil, $14, Amazon

After the shower? The supermodel slathers her still-wet skin with body oil. She's said in multiple interviews that her favorite is from Neutrogena.

"After I shower but before I dry off, I use Neutrogena Body Oil all over," she told Into The Gloss. "I let it soak in for a few seconds before drying myself with a towel."

Large Updo Pins, $10, Amazon

Amazon Large Updo Pins, $10, Amazon

Crawford also told the beauty website that to stretch her blowouts, she puts her hair up in a loose topknot before bed — using a large bobby pin instead of a ponytail holder to make it last, she explained.

"This way, it doesn't get frizzy and there are no marks," Crawford said.

Slip Silk Pillowcase, $79, Amazon

Amazon Slip Silk Pillowcase, $79, Amazon

Crawford also told The Cut that she's into silk pillowcases. "I've noticed that I've not only gotten fewer pillow lines, but it's better for my hair," she said. "That's the one thing people don't talk about with aging. We all know skin is so important, but your hair changes, too."

Maybelline New York Lash Stiletto Mascara, $8, Amazon

Amazon Maybelline New York Lash Stiletto Mascara, $8, Amazon

Crawford has also said that her go-to mascara is this one from Maybelline — a steal for under $10!

"It's good because I get separation and it's not too clumpy," she told Into The Gloss. "I don't really like to see the mascara."

Sonia Kashuk Eye Palette, $20, Target

Target Sonia Kashuk Eye Palette, $20, Target

When asked about her favorite eye shadows, Crawford often brings up Sonia Kashuk's palettes in shades of brown, which she told Harper's BAZAAR she "just can't live without."

