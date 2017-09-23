share tweet pin email

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber may be one of the most in-demand models today, but when it comes to walking a runway, the legendary supermodel is proving she's still got it.

Donatella Versace shared an incredible "Flashback Friday" Instagram post from Milan Fashion Week at the end of her show on Friday night. The designer closed the presentation by walking the runway with legendary 1990s supermodels, all outfitted in glittering golden gowns.

The ageless all-stars included Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Claudia Schiffer.

The five supermodels, who range in age from 47 to 51, proved, once and for all, that age is nothing but a number.

After debuting a pop art-inspired spring/summer collection featuring younger models — namely the Hadid sisters and Crawford’s daughter Kaia — the show paused for a very special tribute.

The legendary runway icons emerged in slinky, metallic mesh dresses to honor Donatella Versace’s late brother, Gianni Versace, who was murdered 20 years ago.

I have decided to honor his legacy with his dazzling metal mesh. @Donatella_Versace #VersaceTribute #VersaceSS18 #MFW _ Photo by @kevintachman A post shared by VERSACE (@versace_official) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Donatella, 62, joined the group as they strutted down the runway to George Michael’s "Freedom." Back in the 1990s, both Crawford and Campbell starred in the song's music video and the song also played as the soundtrack to the Versace Fall/Winter runway show in 1991.

The moment marked a milestone in the fashion world as well as the personal life of the dynamic mother-daughter modeling duo.

While 16-year-old Gerber stunned in the first half of the show, Crawford, 51, certainly proved she's still a modeling force to be reckoned with.

Gerber shared the special moment on Instagram.

such an incredible show to be a part of! @donatella_versace YOU DID IT! an amazing celebration and tribute. so special to me and so close to my heart. i'm beyond grateful to walk alongside all these inspiring and powerful women. A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

"Such an incredible show to be a part of!...An amazing celebration and tribute. So special to me and so close to my heart. I'm beyond grateful to walk alongside all these inspiring and powerful women" Gerber captioned the moment. Included in the "inspiring and powerful women" group, of course, was Gerber's own Mom.

Videos from other show attendees have since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Instagram.