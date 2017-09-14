Cindy Crawford's daughter is killing it at fashion week — and mom is so proud

share tweet pin email

Like mother, like daughter.

Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, recently made her New York Fashion Week debut, and her supermodel mom couldn't be prouder.

can u tell we're related ? A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

"What a way to kick off your first runway season!" Crawford wrote on Instagram. "So excited for you!"

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Flashback: Watch Cindy Crawford talk aging in the modeling industry on TODAY in 1993 Play Video - 1:56 Flashback: Watch Cindy Crawford talk aging in the modeling industry on TODAY in 1993 Play Video - 1:56

Gerber made quite the splash for a first-timer. Take a look at all the shows she walked in:

Calvin Klein

Crawford shared a snapshot of Gerber striding down the runway at Calvin Klein's latest show, wearing a pair of shiny yellow trousers and a black-and-white blouse over a blue turtleneck.

Congrats @KaiaGerber! What a way to kick off your first runway season!! So excited for you! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Gerber expressed her excitement on her own Instagram page with a shout-out to the brand's designer, Raf Simons: "There are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly, Raf!" she wrote.

Marc Jacobs

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Kaia Gerber walks the runway for Marc Jacobs during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

We have a feeling yellow is going to be huge for spring.

Gerber rocked a completely different look (albeit in a similar color scheme) when she closed Marc Jacobs' show: an embroidered yellow gown with black gloves and a matching headpiece. Being the last model to walk down the runway is a huge honor!

Coach

Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Coach's show was all about New York City vibes and glitter, and Gerber nailed the look.

Coach's show was all about glitter, and Gerber's look was no exception. The teen played the part of cool New Yorker in a leather jacket and sparkly skirt. And, yes, glitter cowboy boots.

Alexander Wang

ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images With wind blowing in her hair, Gerber was the first model to hit the pavement at Alexander Wang's outdoor show on Sept. 9.

Gerber was the spitting image of her mother when she opened Alexander Wang's show, which was held outside in Brooklyn.

"Alex was one of the first people to believe in me," she later wrote on Instagram. "Your support means everything ... I LOVE YOU and cannot tell you how grateful I am."

Fenty x Puma by Rihanna

JP Yim / Getty Images Gerber shows off a look from Rihanna's collaboration with Puma, Fenty.

Is spandex a thing again? Spandex might be a thing again.

In case you're not convinced Gerber can pull off all the fashion, look no further than the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show. The young model wore blue athleisure separates with total confidence, and later gave the pop star a shout-out on social media: "No one does it like you @badgalriri, the coolest ever."

With a start like this, it's clear that Gerber has a long career ahead of her as a model. We can't wait to see what she does next!