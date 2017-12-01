The advice Cindy Crawford gave to her daughter Kaia about modeling

Carving out some "me" time has been a crucial practice for her during her decades in the industry, she said.

"I love this fashion world and all the experiences I’ve had as a model, but sometimes it’s just people touching you all day long," Crawford explained. "You need time when nobody is touching you. You need to take your makeup off, put sweatpants on, and step away from the fabulous world of fashion for a minute or two."

All those folks fussing over models are doing their best to make them look great, said the fashion icon — who recently walked the runway herself for Versace — but still, "there is an abnormal amount of attention on you and sometimes you need to step away to realize that’s just not normal."

Luckily for Kaia — whose dad is Crawford's hubby, business mogul and former model Rande Gerber — she saw her mom's discipline firsthand, observing as Crawford got plenty of sleep and squeezed in workouts before her early-morning calls.

"The good thing is that she’s grown up with seeing how I take care of myself," said Crawford, "So I don’t really have to say that much to her."