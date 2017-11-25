She got it from her mama. This saying is especially true when it comes to Kaia Gerber, the doppelgänger daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, entertainment business mogul and former male model. Guess you could say, she comes by her good looks naturally.

Over the years, the mother-daughter duo has posed together on numerous occasions — from family photos to editorial shoots. And, each time, we’re amazed at just how much they look alike.

But never has it been more evident than on November 21, when Crawford posted a picture of her daughter’s school portrait alongside her own from back in the day. From matching mega-watt smiles to shiny strands, they could be twins!

Not surprisingly, the 16-year-old beauty is modeling, just like her famous mama — and making it look easy! After all, rocking the catwalk and shining in front of the camera are in her genes.

Not only has the high school student graced the cover of high-profile magazines, like Teen Vogue and London-based style publication Pop, but this past September she made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week — strutting her stuff at the Calvin Klein, Alexander Wang and Marc Jacobs shows.

Which begs the question, is Kaia Gerber the next Gigi Hadid? We’d be willing to bet the answer is yes.