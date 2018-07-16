Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

When it comes to fashion, women have heard a lot of rules — that certain body types shouldn't wear certain items — and it's especially fraught when it comes to swimwear.

But now, Chromat, a swim and athleticwear brand, debuted a new campaign that lists a whole different set of "Pool Rules," such as "all body hair accepted," "celebrate cellulite" and "intolerance not tolerated."

Chromat and Berlin Cameron

The campaign is a set of rules meant to bolster body positivity, showcasing models with scars, stretch marks and cellulite in full view.

“It can feel vulnerable to be in a swimsuit in public, so it was important for us to make our own rules where everyone feels supported, seen and empowered," Becca McCharen-Tran, CEO of Chromat told TODAY Style.

The swimwear line isn't all talk, expanding their sizes to include up to 3XL for the first time in the company's history.

Chromat and Berlin Cameron

The photo spread features a diverse array of models, including Denise Bidot, a pioneer of the body-positivity movement and full-figured mother, and Mama Cax, a cancer survivor and amputee.

Mama Cax (left) and Ericka Hart (right). Chromat and Berlin Cameron

The "Babe Guard," as the company calls them, was photographed poolside, sporting lifeguard-inspired swimwear.

Each photo dares the viewer to break one of their own "rules," which might be holding them back from wearing what they really want to.

Mama Cax Chromat and Berlin Cameron

"Our goal was to create a campaign that showcases the swimwear while staying true to the progressive spirit that’s at the heart of the brand," Jennifer DaSilva, president of Berlin Cameron, the creative agency behind the campaign, told TODAY Style. "The new swim collections aren’t just beautiful, they seek to empower women, femmes and non-binary individuals of all shapes and sizes."

One model was photographed pouring Hot Cheetos into her mouth while another proudly displayed her natural armpit hair in its glory.

Hot Cheetos? Why not. Chromat and Berlin Cameron

Body hair, don't care! Chromat and Berlin Cameron

The fashion industry as a whole is steadily becoming more representative of diverse body types. Recently, a maternity clothing line featured actual pregnant women in their ads (as opposed to a model with a fake belly) and the women's razor brand that actually shows body hair, but there's still a long way to go.

The "rules" have been rewritten! Chromat and Berlin Cameron

"There's a voice behind these images," Bidot wrote of the photo shoot in an op-ed for Teen Vogue. "Women of all sizes exist — and we are not a trend or a marketing strategy. The fashion industry needs an enduring commitment to this notion of inclusivity."