Christina Aguilera's red hair is giving us 'Little Mermaid' vibes

Christina Aguilera just debuted a red-hot hairstyle on Instagram, switching out her trademark platinum shade for a striking auburn.

The Grammy winner, 40, rocked the new color, which makes her blue eyes really pop, as she promoted her upcoming single, “Pa’ Mis Muchachas.”

The flattering shade was also visible in a quick promo video for the new song, which drops on Friday.

With her ‘wet look’ hairstyle, she’s also channeling another iconic redhead, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Aguilera's latest look is channeling another famous redhead! Everett Collection

This is not the first time the “Haunted Heart” singer has been a redhead.

Her red hair in 2016 had definite Ariel vibes. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Back in 2016, she sported long, flowing red tresses as she performed at a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in Los Angeles.

Pretty in purple! NBC via Getty Images

She has experimented with various hair colors over the past few years, including an icy lavender on “The Voice.”

Aguilera has also gone brunette on and off throughout her career, including the time she rocked a dramatic, dark brown shag hairstyle on Instagram in 2018.

While she may try out different shades, though, the singer always goes back to blond. She is known for her trademark platinum strands, which she sported last week Instagram.

So, it’s hard to say if her new, red shade was just a temporary look for the “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” music video or whether it will stick around a while, but either way, it’s gorgeous.