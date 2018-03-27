Inside the magazine's pages, the Grammy winner appears in more stunning photos — and opens up about how "liberating" it feels to ditch the makeup.

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," Aguilera said.

"I'm a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

Of course, fans know you can't pin down the ever-changing Aguilera, who last week rocked a giant pink wig when she served as guest judge on the Season 10 premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

So, it's no surprise the Paper shoot also includes photos of the singer with thick mascara on her lashes and smudged blood-red lips.

"I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted," the singer quipped.