Christina Aguilera goes makeup-free (again!) in new fresh-faced pics

Christina Aguilera is showing off her natural beauty!

After stunning the internet last month when she posed bare-faced for the cover of Paper magazine, the singer, 37, shared some new, gorgeous photos on social media — and it looks like she went, yet again, almost (or entirely) makeup-free.

Forgot how much I love getting pierced....so euphoric for me...wonder what else I should get done again 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pqA6hUSMLX — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) April 16, 2018

Her natural freckles are on display in the series of photos, which show Aguilera getting her ears pierced at Body Electric Tattoo & Piercing in Los Angeles. (Swipe through her post below to see the rest of the pictures!)

"Forgot how much I love getting pierced....so euphoric for me...wonder what else I should get done again," Aguilera wrote in a caption.

The vocalist's natural look could have been inspired by her Paper magazine photos, in which she receives a dramatic makeunder. Her portraits for Paper celebrated the beauty of her glowing, natural skin — freckles and all.