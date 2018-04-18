Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Christina Aguilera goes makeup-free (again!) in new fresh-faced pics

After posing makeup-free for Paper magazine, the Grammy winner shared new bare-faced photos on social media.

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Christina Aguilera is embracing the no-makeup look!FilmMagic

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Christina Aguilera is showing off her natural beauty!

After stunning the internet last month when she posed bare-faced for the cover of Paper magazine, the singer, 37, shared some new, gorgeous photos on social media — and it looks like she went, yet again, almost (or entirely) makeup-free.

Her natural freckles are on display in the series of photos, which show Aguilera getting her ears pierced at Body Electric Tattoo & Piercing in Los Angeles. (Swipe through her post below to see the rest of the pictures!)

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhpb_4klJG0

"Forgot how much I love getting pierced....so euphoric for me...wonder what else I should get done again," Aguilera wrote in a caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgy3dTIhdje

The vocalist's natural look could have been inspired by her Paper magazine photos, in which she receives a dramatic makeunder. Her portraits for Paper celebrated the beauty of her glowing, natural skin — freckles and all.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Christina Aguilera barely recognizable in beautiful, makeup-free photos

02:09

Of course, the Grammy winner is not anti-makeup by any means — she loves to flaunt her signature bold lip or a smokey eye — but she told Paper that "it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

Aguilera also rocked a stripped-down look in a recent snapshot with her fiancé, Matt Rutler, which she shared on Instagram for his birthday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhNiaXrgnah

This minimalist vibe is really working for her — and she couldn’t be more “Beautiful”!

Christina Aguilera on being 'Max's Mom'

00:00

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.