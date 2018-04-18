Christina Aguilera goes makeup-free (again!) in new fresh-faced pics

Get Stuff We Love
Christina Aguilera is showing off her natural beauty!
After stunning the internet last month when she posed bare-faced for the cover of Paper magazine, the singer, 37, shared some new, gorgeous photos on social media — and it looks like she went, yet again, almost (or entirely) makeup-free.
Her natural freckles are on display in the series of photos, which show Aguilera getting her ears pierced at Body Electric Tattoo & Piercing in Los Angeles. (Swipe through her post below to see the rest of the pictures!)
"Forgot how much I love getting pierced....so euphoric for me...wonder what else I should get done again," Aguilera wrote in a caption.
The vocalist's natural look could have been inspired by her Paper magazine photos, in which she receives a dramatic makeunder. Her portraits for Paper celebrated the beauty of her glowing, natural skin — freckles and all.
Of course, the Grammy winner is not anti-makeup by any means — she loves to flaunt her signature bold lip or a smokey eye — but she told Paper that "it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”
Aguilera also rocked a stripped-down look in a recent snapshot with her fiancé, Matt Rutler, which she shared on Instagram for his birthday.
This minimalist vibe is really working for her — and she couldn’t be more “Beautiful”!