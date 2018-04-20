Brinkley, 64, is particular about what she uses on her face. She's got her own line of masks and creams, Authentic Skincare, plus makeup in the form of Authentic Beauty. But she's no brand snob. Here, she spills on some of her favorites.

Andrea Eye Q's Ultra Quick Eye Makeup Remover Pads, $11, Amazon

"I use Andrea's Eye Q eye makeup remover pads. They have a bunch of different formulas but the best formula is the quick one. It’s just really good. I always take my mascara off with that," said Brinkley.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $16, Dermstore

When she's on the road, "I use Cetaphil. I’ll wash my face with that," she said. "That’s very good."

She makes her eye pop with her go-to: "Lancome makes a kohl eyeliner pencil in a charcoal. Sometimes after I finish putting on my makeup, my eyelashes are a little thinner than they were when I was younger. It doesn’t sting or make my eyes get red."

Jergens Natural Glow, $8, Amazon

With summer around the corner, Brinkley is getting a head start on her tan. "I love Jergens Glow. I love that. It gives me a fake tan gently and gradually with no streaking. So it makes me less tempted to actually get a real tan."

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Body Souffle Creme, $60, Sephora

As for her scent, "I love Laura Mercier body souffle in coconut almond. It smells so great and the fragrance hangs in there."

Editor's note: The Laura Mercier potion truly is luxurious. We've tried it and can attest to it. But we also recommend the following, all of which are richly moisturizing and lightly scented.

Ahava Dead Sea Water Mineral Body Lotion, $10, Amazon

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Body Lotion, $18, Amazon

Kneipp Almond Milk and Almond Oil Body Cream, $16, Amazon

