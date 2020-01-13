Christie Brinkley shares throwback bikini photo that 'caused a stir' in 1977

If there’s a trick to stop the aging process, Christie Brinkley, 65, seems to know the secret.

The stunning supermodel and mother of three looks as beautiful today as she did 43 years ago, but in a recent post on Instagram, she revealed she didn’t always feel confident about her looks.

“I remember (I) was worried that I looked fat,” Brinkley wrote about a gorgeous cover shoot she did for the June 1977 cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. In the photo, she’s wearing a tiny purple string bikini, which she says “caused a stir” back in the day.

“At the time all the bikinis were low slung on the hip. This high leg cut leg made the hip a new erogenous zone. I couldn’t figure out how to put it on as just one string holds it all together!” she said of the tiny piece of swimwear.

Brinkley went on to discuss how retouching wasn’t possible at the time, so everything had to be just right to get the perfect look, down to "every strand of hair."

The model also noted how happy she is with changes in the industry, especially that it's more diverse now than it used to be. “I’m so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter,” she wrote.

But despite the recognition of a wider range of body types, Brinkley admitted she knows it can still be hard to have self-confidence when comparing yourself to others, even when you are a supermodel on the cover of a magazine.

“Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don’t measure up. I was one of them. I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time. If only the perspective we gain with age that elevates the worries could be absorbed by the younger generation but I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a great step in the right direction,” she wrote.

Brinkley has become known for frequently sharing stunning swimsuit photos on social media that show off her confidence as she happily embraces her age. Just last week she posted a photo standing in a dressing room wearing a two-piece suit as she called attention to her graying hair color.

“I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home ... as a result I have gone back to my roots … and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold!” Brinkley wrote on Instagram.

Regardless of her hair color or age, Brinkley always looks beautiful.