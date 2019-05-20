Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 10:07 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Christie Brinkley is making a splash on Instagram!

The 65-year-old supermodel is sharing pictures from a trip to Turks and Caicos. In one pic, she's basking in the sunlight in a two-piece bikini, with a big smile on her face.

"Early Morning Swim..." wrote Brinkley, who recently finished a run in Broadway's "Chicago." "Fish we're (sic) jumping Pelicans swooping by and warm Rays of Sunshine... just soaking it all in!"

The comments on the post were abuzz with fans complimenting the model and actress.

"Beautiful! Just shows that age is just a number!" said one Instagrammer.

"Are you even human?" asked another person in a comment filled with heart emoji. "Goodness you are so inspirational! Your posts make me so happy!"

"Look at u!!! A natural born goddess and still throwin down at age 65!" gushed another user. "Thanks for sharing your beautiful self."

Brinkley has shared other shots of her beautiful self in a swimsuit in recent years. In late 2017, she posted a pic of herself in an '80s-style one-piece.

Earlier in the year, she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue alongside her two daughters. It marked the ninth time she'd been featured in the magazine.

In her book "Timeless Beauty," Brinkley credited a number of factors for her ageless appearance, including eating a "rainbow diet" of fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants, drinking lots of water, keeping active and staying optimistic.

She talked about another one of her secrets during a 2015 interview with TODAY.

"Daily exfoliation is key," she said. "I've been doing it for 40 years."

In 2018, she discussed with TODAY Style how women in her age group deserve to be represented in the media.

"I have to constantly be reminding people that my age group matters, that we are relevant, that we want to be represented. I hear women say to me all the time, I don’t know what I’m supposed to be wearing at my age because I don’t see anybody my age in a magazine. And I always say you should wear whatever you want," she shared.