Christie Brinkley gave daughter Alexa Ray a flawless haircut at home — see the pics

Home haircut goals!

Christie Brinkley gave daughter Alexa Ray Joel an at-home haircut recently, and it looks absolutely amazing.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Hair Today Gone Tomorrow!” the proud mom and supermodel, 66, wrote in the caption. “Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change...she wanted Sass with Class 🌹 and I think we did it ! Et Voilà! My beautiful baby.”

What's Brinkley's secret to these perfect, face-framing layers? christiebrinkley/ Instagram

Plenty of people have been giving loved ones' locks a chop during lockdown, and let’s just say, not all of these at-home efforts have been perfect.

But Brinkley’s work here looks absolutely flawless, with no wonky layers or ragged edges in sight. She cut her daughter’s especially long strands down to a pretty, layered style with a rounded shape at the back and flattering, face-framing waves in front.

It's perfect! christiebrinkley/ Instagram

Joel, 34, is clearly a fan of her new look.

“‘Anything you can do, Mom can do better’...🌹🎶 @christiebrinkley what can’t you do?” she wrote in the comments of Brinkley’s Instagram post.

Brinkley’s younger daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, also gave her seal of approval.

“This haircut makes me wanna sing grown woman by Beyonce,” she commented on her mom’s post.

Joel may have been inspired to chop off her strands by her mom herself, who also recently debuted a much shorter cut.

In May, Brinkley was still rocking her signature, long blond tresses, but in her recent Instagram photos, she’s been sporting a shoulder-grazing, blunt lob with bangs.

Maybe she did this chic cut herself? Based on her expert work on her daughter’s hair, we wouldn’t be surprised. Either way, she needs to share her home haircut tips and tricks!