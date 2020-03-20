Christian Siriano volunteers to make face masks for hospital workers

Christian Siriano says his sewing team is ready to help make much-needed masks for workers on the front lines who are caring for patients with coronavirus.

"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help," Siriano tweeted Friday.

Thank you. Please follow back and we will DM you. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

"Thank you. Please follow back and we will DM you," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Twitter account said in reply.

Siriano volunteered after Cuomo asked companies on Friday to get in touch if they are able to help make masks, gloves and gowns. New York is facing a severe shortage.

"If you can make them, we will give you the funding to do it," Cuomo said at a press conference. "I'm asking businesses to get creative."

Cuomo tweeted Friday afternoon that "call volume is high" from businesses reaching out to donate stockpiles of equipment or to volunteer to help manufacture more.

Siriano isn't the only brand in the fashion and beauty industry to step up and help. French luxury conglomerate LVMH said last weekend that it will use its Christian Dior and Givenchy perfume making facilities to manufacture free hand sanitizer for French hospitals. L'Oreal is also using its facilities to produce hand sanitizer to donate.