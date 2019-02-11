Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 11, 2019, 8:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Yesterday evening, while many stars were strutting down the Grammys red carpet, one of our favorite celebrity moms was home with her little ones, watching from a TV screen with the rest of us.

Model Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram Stories to share what she did on her night in, which consisted of "a couple" glasses of wine and a fairly chill glam session.

What Teigen referred to as her "Not-going-to-the-Grammys makeup tutorial," showed her applying some of her go-to makeup products in true beauty blogger fashion, as reported by Refinery29.

She also took to Twitter to answer some fan questions along the way — including one fan who made light of red carpet fashion, asking "Who did your towel this year, Chrissy?" To which, she jovially replied, "thank u so much for asking it’s from bed bath and beyond but the tag fell off."

She began her Instagram makeup tutorial by applying a Clé de Peau Beauté concealer with her bare hands. "Put concealer all over your face ... I like Clé de Peau. Step two: Rub it in," Teigen said in the video clip. "Make sure to not care too much."

Her concealer is a full coverage, long-lasting formula, according to the manufacturer. It is meant to correct dark circles, spots, imperfections and uneven tone. It is available in six different shades.

Then, Teigen brushed her hair "in a backwards motion," and moved on to her eyelashes. "I'm Asian, so I love Shiseido's eyelash curler because they are kind of flat," she said. She then debated using her Kiss lashes, a drugstore brand of false lashes that she said were recommended by her hairstylist Jen Atkin. Except, Teigen was out of glue, so those were a no-go.

As the tutorial continued, Teigen added some Kevyn Aucoin bronzer to her cheeks.

This three-in-one palette can be used as a highlighter, blush and bronzer. It is available in a warm coral or a cool pink. In the video, it looked like Teigen was using the latter.

And lastly, she added some Coola lip balm, which she said she bought at a hotel gift shop, and Givenchy brow gel to complete her look.

The lip balm adds some natural color while protecting, nourishing and conditioning your lips, according to the manufacturer. It comes in multiple different shades, but the one Teigen used in her tutorial was "Tan Line."

The Givenchy Mister brow filler that she used is meant for enhancing and creating a more natural-looking brow, according to the brand. It helps to shape and fill-in sparse areas and it's waterproof.

"So that's it for my at-home Grammys makeup tutorial," Teigen said after completing her look. "Hit me up if you need any beauty tips."

For an amateur beauty blogger, the model sure did look amazing! We definitely don't mind taking all the beauty tips she can give us.