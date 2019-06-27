Comedic chops run in the family!

We already knew Chrissy Teigen had a strong funny bone, but as it turns out, her mom is also quite the joker.

Case in point? Vilailuck Teigen took to Instagram to challenge her daughter to a fashion face-off.

When the younger Teigen appeared on "The Tonight Show" Monday night, she sported a fabulous green dress featuring a gorgeous print, sexy slit and bold feathers. It looks like her mom loved the dress so much, she decided to borrow it for the day.

Vilailuck Teigen shared a side-by-side shot of the two rocking the fab frock, captioning the post, "@chrissyteigen So Who wore better?"

It didn't take long for Chrissy Teigen to spot her mother's post — the 33-year-old responded, "Oh my God you dork."

Both ladies looked pretty darn fab in the stunning dress, and they even sported similar updos and strappy sandals!

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their adoration for the pair, with one writing, "(Y)ou two are the cutest mother and daughter duo. You both shine!"

Others begged them to make this a regular feature on Instagram; one commented, "This should become a weekly thing."

Another Instagram user gave props to the Teigen matriarch, writing, "Ha I knew she stole it from your closet. You look great!!"

The two Teigens clearly share a sense of humor. They are even teaming up for a courtroom series called "Chrissy's Court."

Now all we're wondering is, who do you think wore it better this time around?