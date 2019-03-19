Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 19, 2019, 5:06 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Wait, did Chrissy Teigen just get bangs and a new bob?

The social media maven, cookbook author and “Lip Sync Battle” co-host hasn’t been posting very many photos of herself lately, so it would have been easy to miss her latest hair transformation.

Luckily, both her hairstylist and makeup artist shared photos of her dramatic, new look on Instagram.

Teigen sported a chin-length bob and bangs, paired with a retro, smokey eye.

As her hairstylist, Laura Polko, pointed out, she seemed to be channeling the iconic ‘80s style of Elvira Hancock, Michelle Pfeiffer’s character in “Scarface.”

There are definitely some parallells here. Alamy Stock Photo

The bangs are definitely a big change for Teigen, apparently so much so that one close family member didn’t even recognize her with the new look.

“I showed this to my dad and he said she looks pretty,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram comment. “Doesn’t know it’s me.”

The supermodel and mom of two also showed off her new ‘do on Twitter, joking, “Sometimes I get dressed!!!!”

She accessorized with some vintage-inspired, glittering silver earrings and a black dress with jeweled straps.

See Chrissy Teigen's past looks:

Up until recently, Teigen was often seen sporting long, mermaid waves, including at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party last month.

Teigen has always been one to switch up her look. Getty Images

She often favors long, loose styles, like these blond-highlighted waves at a gala at Dodgers Stadium last summer.

She often favors long, beach-ready waves. Getty Images

Earlier on in her modeling career, Teigen often rocked long, voluminous blowouts in darker shades.

The supermodel used to favor darker, longer strands. Getty Images

But she's no stranger to short hair. She sported a bob (maybe a faux bob?) at the 2018 Emmys.

She has rocked shorter hair in the past. Getty Image

And she wore a longer bob with flipped-out ends at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this year.

Has she actually had a bob for months? Getty Images

As for her bangs, the jury’s still out on whether they are permanent. That said, she has gotten real bangs in the past. She chopped her hair into a cute fringe back in 2017.

Will her latest look stick around, or will she be back to a longer style soon? When it comes to her hair, Teigen always keeps us guessing!