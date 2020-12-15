Chrissy Teigen is giving us Rachel/'Friends' vibes with her latest hairstyle

Chrissy Teigen is bringing back "The Rachel"!

When the 35-year-old supermodel debuted a choppy, layered haircut in an Instagram video over the weekend, fans responded by saying it looked just like Jennifer Aniston's famous mid-1990s hairstyle on "Friends."

"New hair who this, it’s me obviously i don’t get it," Teigen captioned a video of her modeling her new look, which came courtesy of hairstylist Tracey Cunningham.

In the comments, fans told Teigen her hair was giving them "Friends" flashbacks.

Jennifer Aniston's famous "Rachel" haircut from the mid-1990s is still inspiring celebrity looks. Getty Images

"Totes getting some Rachel/Jen Aniston vibes!!! Love it," gushed one.

"The Rachel is timeless. You look fab," wrote another.

"The Rachel 2020," said someone else.

If Teigen's new hairstyle was inspired by Rachel Green's iconic cut, she's hardly alone. Earlier this year, Selena Gomez put her own spin on "The Rachel."

The 28-year-old singer and actress — and major "Friends" fan — debuted her cut when she stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March.

Gomez's hairstylist, Marissa Marino, posted a video of Gomez on Instagram, explaining that her new style was also inspired by Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn.

"Selena on @kellyclarksonshow today! It’s a great interview so be sure to watch! Hair inspo was 'The Rachel' meets Goldie Hawn in 'First Wives Club," Marino wrote.

Earlier this fall, model Bella Hadid, 24, got in on the act, debuting her own version of "The Rachel."

Colorist Jenna Perry told Refinery29 that Hadid wanted to try something different for her birthday vacation in October. "We spoke about 'sun kissed beach babe' meets Y2K," Perry said.

"Her influences were all from the late '90s and early '00s. She referenced Rachel from 'Friends,' so I decided to add the bright blond bits around her face that were contrasted to her natural dark brunette hair color," she added.

Hairstylist Jessica Gillin used extensions to add length to Hadid's hair, then shaped it into "The Rachel's" signature big bouncy blowout. Perry said of Hadid, "She's so much fun and she loved it."