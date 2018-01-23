Chrissy Teigen has a 'skunk-like' streak of gray hair — and loves it!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Discovering your first gray hairs isn't always the happiest moment, but Chrissy Teigen is totally embracing her silver strands.

We can't quite spot it here, but apparently Teigen has what she describes as a 'skunk-like' gray streak. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The supermodel and social media queen celebrated her “skunk-like” streak of gray hair in a funny tweet.

“I’m actually very into it,” she wrote. “My cruella dreams are coming true!”

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

Teigen, 32, has always been refreshingly honest with her fans about her body, sharing makeup-free selfies and photos of her stretch marks alongside more glamorous supermodel shots.

She hasn’t yet posted any photos of the gray streak in question, but we’re sure it’s awesome — and in the meantime, fans have been proudly sharing pictures of their own white and silver locks.