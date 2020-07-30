Chrissy Teigen just got the perfect summer haircut – see her new look

Chrissy Teigen is shedding those quarantine strands!

The model and cookbook author just debuted a shoulder-length lob (long bob), and it's pretty perfect for the summer.

Teigen showed off the new do in her Instagram story and gave fans a look at her soft waves and fresh highlights. In the quick clip, the 34-year-old says, "Short again," as she models the new cut.

The mother of two tagged hair pro Irinel de León in the post, so it looks like she's the brains behind the summery look.

Looking great, Chrissy! chrissyteigen/ Instagram

In recent months, Teigen has been wearing her long locks in beachy waves as she isolates at home with her family.

And we bet she's happy to lighten things up just in time for the dog days of summer!

See Teigen's past hairstyles

Bob and bangs

She typically wears her locks a bit longer, but in 2019, Teigen took the plunge and cut her hair into a bob and bangs.

Long locks

The fashionista has also been known to rock long, luxe extensions from time to time.

Blond beauty

In 2017, the author brightened things up a bit and debuted blond locks for the summer.

Modeling days

This gem is circa 2011, and Teigen apparently doesn't miss the look. She captioned the post, "the hell is this hair."

"Deal or No Deal" days

Yep, the model had a brief stint on the game show "Deal or No Deal." And her long, curly dark hair was pretty on point.

Blast from the past

Is it just us, or does Teigen look exactly like her daughter, Luna, in this flashback photo?