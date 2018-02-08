Chrissy Metz wears dresses from Loft's new plus-size line — and we love it all

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Loft, the sister brand of Ann Taylor known for its feminine and casual styles, is now making sure women of more sizes can enjoy its clothes.

The retailer has launched Loft Plus, a plus-size collection ranging in sizes from 16 to 26 in the budget-friendly range of $20 to $110.

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz showed off the polka dot wrap midi dress from Loft's new plus-size line in September. NBC

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz, who has been an inspiration as a plus-size woman in Hollywood, showed off Loft's polka dot wrap midi dress with its flattering silhouette in an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in September.

Metz wore the Loft Plus paisley wrap midi dress to the Gold Meets Golden event in Los Angeles last month. Jen Lowery / REX via Shutterstock

Metz also made an appearance at an event in Los Angeles last month wearing the paisley wrap midi dress with long blouson sleeves from Loft Plus. Both dresses sell for a modest $89.95.

The 75-piece LOFT Plus collection ranges in size from 16 to 26 in the price range of $20 to $110, including this polka dot wrap midi for $89.95. LOFT

The 75-piece collection from Loft Plus also includes tops, pants, jeans, skirts, sweaters, coats and jackets.

Loft is the latest clothing retailer to target the plus-size market. Kmart changed the name of its plus-size section to "Fabulously Sized" last fall, while Target debuted A New Day, a clothing line that caters to sizes XS to 4X. Nike also launched a new collection of activewear sizes last year.