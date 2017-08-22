Chrissy Metz looks lovely in this $80 denim dress — and now we want one!

share tweet pin email

In case you haven't noticed, “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz has been rocking the red carpet lately. (Case in point: We’re still swooning over the burgundy latex dress she wore to the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.)

JB Lacroix / WireImage Chrissy Metz slayed in denim at the 2017 NBC Summer Press Tour.

Her latest home run? The adorable denim dress that she donned for the NBC Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Aug. 3. Nautical accents — like double-breasted buttons and a playful bow — give this structured silhouette just the right amount of vintage charm. And that slightly off-the-shoulder neckline is simply lovely on her.

Did we mention that it’s totally affordable? Her fashionable Eloquii frock — available in sizes 14 - 24 — (originally priced at $125) was recently marked down to just $80!

The only problem? This jean dream is nearly sold out.

Not to worry, we scoured the web to bring you some equally chic (and, of course, budget-conscious) denim dresses.

Below, Metz’s Eloquii number — plus a few more stylish finds you can shop right now.

1. Eloquii Off-the-Shoulder Sweetheart Denim Dress, $80 (Originally $125), Eloquii

Eloquii

2. Lane Bryant Seamed A-Line Denim Shirtdress, $80, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

3. City Chic Denim Lover Sundress, $89, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

4. Junarose Women's Plus Size Sleeveless V-Neck Denim Dress, $89, Amazon

Amazon

5. Lane Bryant 6th & Lane Bleach-Dipped Denim Shirtdress, $55 (Originally $69), Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

6. City Chic Denim Darling Shift Dress, $89, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

