Chrishell Stause debuts striking new look at People's Choice Awards

Did Chrishell Stause just get bangs? Sort of.

The "Selling Sunset" star debuted a bold, new do at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night as she presented the award for best comedy act of 2020 with her co-star Mary Fitzgerald.

The 39-year-old opted for some clip-on bangs for her big night out and took fans behind the scenes as she got all glammed up for the event.

Stause's hairstylist, Bradley Leake, gave some custom color to her extensions and clipped in some middle-parted curtain bangs. In a video posted to her Instagram story, the reality star and Leake dance as they prep for the event.

Definitely a different look for Stause! Rich Polk / E! Entertainment

Stause, who participated in the latest season of "Dancing With the Stars," took fans along with her as she got a rapid COVID-19 test at the airport in preparation for the awards show, which was hosted in person.

The real estate agent was pretty excited to have a reason to dress up and sported a tight-fitting dress with a plunging neckline and multicolored embellishments.

The reality star looked stunning. Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment

Bangs are definitely a new look for Stause, and while she enjoyed playing dress up for a night, she was excited to take them out after the awards show.

In her Instagram story, she said she had a great time at the PCAs but was relieved to get comfy at the end of the night.

"I just got home and I took my shoes off. It feels so great. This is the best part of the night," she said. "I absolutely love this look, but it's time to go to bed, so I'm taking it off."

She also shared a photo of her clip-on bangs and captioned it with a wise recommendation for fans considering cutting their own bangs.

Wise words, Chrishelle! @chrishell.stause/ Instagram

"Knowing how easy it is to just clip in bangs could save someone from a bad bang decision. I have been there," she quipped, adding the words, "Bang responsibly."

@chrishell.stause/ Instagram

Stause ended her Instagram story with a photo of her family from her childhood, which she playfully captioned, "We all had the same bangs and haircut," and, "Did I cut these myself?"