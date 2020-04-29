Chris Cuomo's wife gives him a quarantine haircut

The internet is buzzing over Chris Cuomo’s super-short haircut.

The CNN host debuted his boyish new look while chatting on the network with Don Lemon. He credited his wife, Cristina Cuomo, for the cut.

"The missus did it,” Cuomo revealed, adding, “I got scared and she said, 'I'll do it.'"

Chris Cuomo said his wife, Cristina Cuomo, gave him his very short quarantine haircut. CNN

Cuomo originally planned to be his own barber.

“I’ve had it. I’ve just had it,” Cuomo said in an Instagram story, as he raked a hand through his salt-and-pepper strands. “I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Cuomo noted that he had clippers and "looked online."

“I’m not going to shave my head completely,” he assured his Instagram followers. “But it’s time for change. How bad can it go?”

Chris Cuomo revealed on his Instagram story that he'd "had it" with his hair. chrisccuomo/Instagram

Though Cuomo’s haircut had Lemon in hysterics, some people think he looks better than ever.

“You’re the only person I’ve seen who looks even more handsome after a quarantine haircut,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Added another, “Your wife did a GREAT job with that electric razor! Lookin’ good. You really DID need that haircut.”

Chris and Cristina Cuomo have both recovered from COVID-19. The couple revealed last Wednesday that their 14-year-old son, Mario, was battling the virus.

"The virus works its way through the family," Cuomo had said on his show. "It was me, then it was Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had. He's got the coronavirus now, it's working its way through, (and) they're doing fine."