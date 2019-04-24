Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 24, 2019, 12:18 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

The "Fixer Upper" hosts certainly know how to get all cleaned up!

Chip and Joanna Gaines enjoyed a night out on town in New York City, where they made a rare red-carpet appearance at a gala honoring TIME's 100 most influential people.

Joanna and Chip pose on the red carpet outside the TIME 100 Gala 2019 at New York's Lincoln Center. Getty Images

We're pretty sure Joanna was not wearing her favorite Birkenstock sandals beneath her strapless midnight blue gown. Chip, meanwhile, ditched the baseball cap and traded his tool belt for a three-piece black suit and matching tie.

The HGTV superstars waved and posed — Chip even gave Jo a kiss on the cheek at one point — before they headed inside.

The couple's rare red-carpet appearance allowed them to take a break from planning the launch of a new network. GC Images/Getty Images

The couple, who are parents to five children, made TIME's annual 100 issue, in which Tim Tebow wrote a glowing tribute to the duo. The former NFL quarterback worked with Chip and Joanna on a "Fixer Upper" episode that featured the crew building a home for a family with two children in wheelchairs.

The night out was certainly a reprieve for the busy couple. In addition to running Magnolia magazine and their company's namesake restaurant back in Waco, Texas, the home improvement gurus announced earlier this month details about a new network they plan to launch in the summer of 2020.

The network will replace Discovery Inc.'s current DIY Network and allow the couple to showcase an array of lifestyle, wellness and design shows, as well as air reruns of their original HGTV hit, which ended a five-year run in April 2018.

The new venture will have the same vibe as "Fixer Upper," but "bigger and broader in scope," Chip told TIME during the gala's cocktail hour. The network will also expand its scope to "cooking, lifestyle, family," Joanna added.

Chip and Joanna before giving TODAY a look inside their bakery, store and silos in Waco, Texas, in 2016. Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Before mingling with their fellow TIME honorees, Chip joked about his wife's famous reverence for a certain type of wood-based building material.

"This just in: Jo's over shiplap," he quipped before Joanna quickly corrected him.

"That is not true!" she said.

Even when all glammed up, Chip and Joanna still can't help talk shop.