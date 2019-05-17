Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 7:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Earlier this spring, Chi released a hot new hair dryer, advertised as being formulated with volcanic lava. Now, the brand is warning consumers that its innovative beauty tool has some potential safety issues.

Chi recalled its Volcanic Lava Ceramic Hair Dryer this week, citing issues with the hot tool's technology, as first reported by Refinery29. More specifically, the brand noted problems with dryers that were "dropped or hit repeatedly, resulting in cracks in the heating element," as confirmed by a Chi representative.

The unique hair dryer features a honeycomb ceramic lava heater with both volcanic and ceramic materials that reduce drying time and allow styling at lower than normal temperatures. The idea is that your hair will be less damaged if it's dried quicker, with more controlled temperatures.

Chi wouldn't get into the nitty-gritty technical details of the product's defect, but they did ask that all owners of a Lava Dryer return the device to them at their earliest convenience.

"Today, Farouk Systems, Inc. is asking that you immediately return the Chi Lava Dryer in your possession or notify anyone else that you might have passed it on to," the brand wrote.

They're also providing pre-paid shipping labels for consumers to return the item if you contact their customer service line at 1-800-237-9175 or email infoweb@farouk.com.

"Once we have everything resolved, we will be happy to return the Chi Lava Dryer back to you with a new and improved lava/ceramic heating element at our expense," the brand continued.

Chi's parent company, Farouk Systems, Inc., shared the following statement with TODAY Style:

"Farouk Systems, Inc. has always demanded the highest standards and quality in the manufacturing of our products and styling tools. This includes rigorous multi-level testing and post-launch quality assurance. We have found that if the Chi LAVA Hair Dryer is mishandled (such as accidental drops or falls) it may incur damages that cause it to malfunction. We are recalling this tool to make necessary improvements to ensure its quality and durability will be completely sustainable for daily salon and consumer usage."