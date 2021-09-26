Cher and Lady Gaga twin with perfectly matching blond hair in stunning photo

Cher and Lady Gaga reunited, and they did so perfectly matching their blond hair to one another.

The blonde pop divas came together for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The event was full of a-list celebs, including Tom Hanks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Jennifer Hudson, among many others.

Stunning! Academy Museum Foundation

Gaga looked gorgeous on the red carpet — well actually, green carpet in this case — wearing custom Schiaperelli haute couture by Daniel Roseberry. The 35-year-old pop star treated attendees to a special musical performance as well later in the evening, performing standards from her jazz catalogue.

Lady Gaga wearing custom Schiaperelli haute couture by Daniel Roseberry. Valerie Durant / Matt Brown / Academy Museum Foundation

Cher attended the event with fashion designer Bob Mackie. The 75-year-old musical icon wore a suit with cheetah print pants paired with a black and white checkered top under a black blazer featuring white embellishments. To top it all off was a hat that matched her corset, making a bold look that only Cher could pull off — which she did, of course.

Cher with fashion designer Bob Mackie, who has been known to dress the pop icon over the last few decades. Matt Brown / Academy Museum Foundation

The pair of icons have only been publicly photographed together once before, when Cher presented Gaga with an award at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. The "Bad Romance" singer was in her now infamous meat dress, while Cher was wearing her iconic outfit from her music video for "If I Could Turn Back Time."

Lady Gaga accepts VMA from Cher on stage at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"I thought it was hysterical," Cher said of her reaction when Gaga asked her to hold her purse, that was also made of meat. "I didn't realize what it was at first and then she said, 'Hold my meat purse', and I thought it was a new designer I didn't know. Then I looked down and thought, 'Woah this is strange.' It felt very weird, but the design was gorgeous and it was really a work of art."

According to a release, the Academy Museum is the largest museum in the United States devoted to the "arts, sciences and artists of moviemaking." The museum opens to the public on Sept. 30, 2021.