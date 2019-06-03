Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Sept. 5, 2018, 4:55 PM UTC / Updated June 3, 2019, 4:40 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Donna Freydkin

It's almost summer, which can only mean one thing: Thigh chafing season is upon us.

Yes, you read that right. Thigh chafing: the unfortunate, annoying and painful result of skin rubbing against skin. Turns out, this is a nearly universal problem.

You can find all manner of creams and lotions online, purporting to solve the problem chemically. None of them worked for me. They felt weirdly oily, or they wore off too quickly.

So I finally took the plunge, went the garment route, and bought Emprella Slip Shorts on Amazon.

Emprella Slip Shorts, $19, Amazon