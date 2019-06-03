At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
It's almost summer, which can only mean one thing: Thigh chafing season is upon us.
Yes, you read that right. Thigh chafing: the unfortunate, annoying and painful result of skin rubbing against skin. Turns out, this is a nearly universal problem.
You can find all manner of creams and lotions online, purporting to solve the problem chemically. None of them worked for me. They felt weirdly oily, or they wore off too quickly.
So I finally took the plunge, went the garment route, and bought Emprella Slip Shorts on Amazon.
Emprella Slip Shorts, $19, Amazon
They’re mostly cotton, with just enough spandex that they don’t stretch out or sag. They’re black. They’re unobtrusive. They hit at your upper thigh, which for me is the most problematic area. And they're super-comfortable.
Best of all, I can now wear dresses in the spring and summer without doing some weird version of a crab walk to avoid any thigh rashes. Another friend just bought the same set and she, too, is a convert.
Skirts and dresses, our breakup is over!
