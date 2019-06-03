Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

June 3, 2019, 3:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Something old, something new!

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, got married over the weekend, and her wedding ensemble included a sweet tribute to her famous grandmother.

Looks like good taste runs in the family! F?lix Dol-Jersey / @palaismonaco/Facebook

For her reception, Casiraghi, who tied the knot with film producer Dimitri Rassam at the Palais Princier in Monaco on June 1, sported a Cartier necklace that once belonged to her grandmother.

Princess Grace wore the necklace multiple times at various events. The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

The three-stranded, diamond necklace was originally a wedding gift for Kelly, according to the royal jewelry blog The Court Jeweller.

It's a stunning, timeless piece. Getty Images

Kelly married Prince Rainier III in 1956 and became Princess Grace of Monaco, a title she held until her death in a car accident in 1982.

Casiraghi does not hold a royal title, though she is 11th in line to the throne of Monaco.

Casiraghi paired the Cartier necklace with a strapless, wide-legged pantsuit and a slicked-back bob that also channeled the 1950s Hollywood glamour of her actress-turned-princess grandmother.

Her other outfit of the day could also have been a subtle nod to Princess Grace.

Was this brocaded dress a subtle tribute to her grandmother's style? Eric MATHON Palais Princier / @palaismonaco/Facebook

She wore a brocaded, custom Yves Saint Laurent dress that echoed the brocaded suit Princess Grace wore for her civil ceremony.

Kelly wore the brocaded suit for the civil ceremony the day before her wedding. The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

Casiraghi may not officially hold a royal title, but she looked every part the princess at her glamorous wedding!