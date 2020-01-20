Charlize Theron used this trick to cover up her roots at the SAG Awards

If you color your hair, you can probably relate: sometimes, there’s just not enough time to touch up your roots before a special event.

Charlize Theron faced this very problem before she walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Sunday. Luckily her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, came up with a brilliant (and gorgeous!) solution: he adorned her center part with a diamond bracelet.

Ingenious! Steve Granitz / WireImage

“I didn’t have time to do my roots,” Theron told People on the red carpet. “So my lovely friend Adir said, ‘Why don’t we throw a Tiffany necklace or bracelet in there?’”

Abergel revealed how he attached the Tiffany tennis bracelet to her hair in an Instagram video.

It looks like he created a tiny braid all the way down her part, then sewed the bracelet to the braid to ensure it would stay in place throughout the night.

“Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and messages about this futuristic look. Here’s a closer look at how I attached that beautiful @tiffanyandco tennis bracelet,” Abergel wrote in the caption.

We're loving this hair bling! FilmMagic

The result? Simply gorgeous. The extra bit of bling added some subtle sparkle to Theron’s slicked-back, blond pixie cut.

She glittered on the red carpet! Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

The diamonds in her hair also complemented her glittering Givenchy crop top.

She ruled the red carpet in this sleek look. Steve Granitz / WireImage

The “Bombshell” actress, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, completed her look with belted black skirt and diamond earrings.

But her hair bling may have stolen the show.

“Shiny hair and diamonds can make anyone happy,” Abergel said of Theron’s look on Instagram.

We couldn’t agree more!