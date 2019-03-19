Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 19, 2019, 10:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Channing Tatum debuted a short blond haircut this week that's reminding some fans of a certain chart-topping rapper.

The "Magic Mike XXL" star, 38, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of himself with a bleach-blond buzzcut that finds him looking just like Eminem did when Em shot to fame in the 1990s.

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? Actor Channing Tatum, left, and Eminem, right. Instagram/Getty Images

"Bad idea? Haha," Tatum captioned the shot — alongside the answers "yes" or "no."

Fans who swiped right got to see the actor's cheeky follow-up remark. "Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So..." he joked.

Right away, fans noted the striking resemblance to Eminem.

"Will the Real Slim Shady please stand up?" one wrote in the comments of an earlier post.

The "Step Up" star didn't reveal whether the new 'do was for a movie role — or if he's just celebrating the 20th anniversary of Eminem's "The Slim Shady LP."

Whatever the reason, fans are loving it.

One admirer tweeted a pic of Tatum's new look, writing, "Ok I voted yes because dammmnn."

"Honestly, he looks good in any color!" tweeted another.

As for us, we think Channing looks fabulous no matter how he wears his hair!