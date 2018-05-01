Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

The stars were shining bright on one of fashion’s biggest nights!

Celebrities recently walked the red carpet for the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York. The annual awards, organized by the The Council of Fashion Designers of America, honor the best designers and influencers in the fashion industry.

The CFDAs red carpet is usually a chance for stars to try out slightly more experimental looks, and the 2018 awards were no exception. There were feathers, fringe and bold, graphic prints galore.

One of the biggest trends for female guests this year? Suits! Celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Diane Lane and Brooke Shields rocked these stylish, menswear-inspired looks.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The actress and model opted for a chic suit with metallic embellishment at the collar, and it paired with black stilettos.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Evan Agostini / AP

The model looked chic and understated in her beige Vera Wang gown. She paired the neutral dress with a bold, red lip.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes AFP - Getty Images

The “Homeland” star showed off her baby bump in an asymmetrical black gown.

Diane Lane

Diane Lane Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The actress looked gorgeous in an iridescent turquoise suit, which she paired with neutral pumps and a black handbag.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The model and actress wore a black, lacy dress with a floral pattern and a sweetheart neckline.

Candice Huffine

Candice Huffine Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The model looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright red jumpsuit with a two-tiered necklace and gold clutch.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The supermodel made a bold, colorful statement in her skin-tight, graphic bodysuit.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The actress, writer and producer wore a stunning, sparkly blue gown as she hosted the CFDAs. She was the first person of color to ever host the awards show.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Always fond of menswear-inspired looks, the actress looked stunning in a deconstructed suit with asymmetrical black and silver panels.

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies Evan Agostini / AP

The “Dietland” star went for a simple, elegant off-white dress with strappy heels.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The model and reality star looked lovely in lavender and plenty of feathers.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The up-and-coming model wore an Alexander Wang look complete with a midriff-baring top and black tights.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The reality star showed off her abs in this simple but stunning two-piece dress, accessorized with matching gold cuffs. Kardashian West won the first fashion Influencer Award at the CFDAs.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In keeping with the evening’s suit trend, the reality star wore a black, sparkly suit with a plunging neckline and flared trouser legs.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The “Black Panther” actress wore a short, fitted Versace gown with a matching, feathered choker — but her most striking accessory was possibly her liquid-gold lipstick.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen Evan Agostini / AP

The twin fashion designers are almost always inseparable on the red carpet, and this year’s CFDAs were no exception as they posed together in chic, black ensembles from their own fashion line, The Row. Later on in the night, the sisters accepted the 2018 Accessories Designer of the Year award.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The supermodel was a vision in red fringe. She picked the perfect, stunning dress for receiving the Fashion Icon award at the CFDAs this year.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The actress wore a strapless, navy blue Zac Posen gown with an edgy updo.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson Evan Agostini / AP

The “Oceans 8” actress glowed in an off-the-shoulder floral dress and quirky drop earrings.