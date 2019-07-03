Celine Dion’s heart will go on — especially the one hanging around her neck!

The 51-year-old singer stepped out in Paris wearing a full Vetements ensemble, including a costume version of the "Heart of the Ocean" necklace featured in the 1997 movie "Titanic." Dion has a special connection to the film since she sang the film’s iconic song, "My Heart Will Go On," which won her an Oscar.

Celine Dion has been making waves with her fashionable looks in Paris. NurPhoto via Getty Images

In addition to the large, blue, heart-shaped stone on a silver chain, Dion was sporting what looked like a tourist T-shirt, but with a bit of a different message.

Instead of the typical “I ♥ Paris” that one might normally see in the City of Lights, the Vetements Spring 2020 collection tee read “I ♥ Paris Hilton,” referring to the media personality and socialite.

Dion has been in the spotlight recently for her avante-garde fashion choices during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Wearing everything from ballgowns to mismatched heels, Dion has been turning heads wherever she goes (normally a fashion show!).

Celine Dion wowed photographers by showing off the mini skirt hidden underneath her billowy sleeves. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

As for the faux pendant, it isn’t the first time Dion has worn a version of it. When attending the 1998 Oscars to perform the hit song, Dion wore an Asprey and Garrard re-creation of the fictional 56-carat blue diamond.

Celine Dion stuns in Asprey and Garrard's 'Heart of the Ocean' necklace. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

We have a feeling Dion is much more comfortable wearing the necklace this time around; The Asprey and Garrard piece was sold for 1.4 million dollars at Sotheby’s, whereas the Vetements costume version will likely retail for much less.

Once again, Dion looks as fabulous as ever strutting around Paris. We can’t wait to see what she wears next!