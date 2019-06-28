Bonjour, Celine!

Celine Dion just rocked a black Chanel jumpsuit while out and about in Paris.

She's totally pulling off this daring style! Marc Piasecki / GC Images

The singer, 51, looked fiercely chic Thursday in the form-fitting, stretch crepe unitard, which is from Chanel’s spring-summer 2019 collection and retails for $4,400.

She accessorized with a metal and calfskin Chanel belt. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Dion accessorized the capri-length jumpsuit with — what else? — a Chanel logo chain belt. She completed the look with strappy sandals and black sunglasses.

Tres chic! Marc Piasecki / GC Images

The superstar singer and style icon has been sporting plenty of fabulous, haute couture looks lately. Earlier this year, she wowed everyone with her stunning ensembles during Paris Fashion Week.

Dion revealed that she is feeling more confident than ever, which translates to bold style choices.

“To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now, and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it,” she said in an interview with The Sun.

Dion, who recently became the global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, added that she wears looks that make her feel attractive.

“I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy,” she said.

She also reassured fans who have expressed concerns about her slimmer frame, explaining that she has been taking intensive ballet lessons.

“I do this four times a week,” Dion told People. “People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it.”

Naturally, she rocked a chic unitard during a recent ballet practice.

Whether she’s on stage, in the dance studio or simply walking around Paris, Dion is undoubtedly style icon!